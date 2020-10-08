Manchester, TN — Congratulations to Sullivan South golfer Kara Carter who won the 2020 girls large schools state tournament today, beating round one leader and Dobyns-Bennett golfer Isabell Van Der Beist.
Carter, was 10 under today without a bogey in the final 27 holes to shoot 6 under 66, she was plus-4 through 9 holes on Tuesday.
Sullivan South golfer Kara Carter wins girls large school TSSAA state tournament
Manchester, TN — Congratulations to Sullivan South golfer Kara Carter who won the 2020 girls large schools state tournament today, beating round one leader and Dobyns-Bennett golfer Isabell Van Der Beist.