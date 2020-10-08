Sullivan South golfer Kara Carter wins girls large school TSSAA state tournament

Roan Mountain, Tn -- At one time the battle between Hampton and Cloudland was father against son, but now that the father has retired so it's back to the Battle of Carter Co.

This Friday night the unbeaten 5-0 and state-ranked Bulldogs will host the Highlanders and look for their 2nd win of the season over Cloudland following a 36-12 victory in the 3rd week of the season.Since then the Highlanders have reeled off 3 wins in a row, but 4 will be hard to come by if they can't stop one player for the Bulldogs.