Sullivan South golfer Kara Carter signs with Xavier University

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sullivan Co. TN — This afternoon the states No. 1 girls golf champion put pen to paper when Sullivan South’s Kara Carter signed a national letter of intent with Xavier University.
The 3-time Big 11 conference player of the year who was 10 under in her final 27 holes with no bogeys at this year’s state tournament finished her 4-year career with a 9 hole average of 35.

“It’s really special to know that I have close it off and it’s that’s done and I can now take a step back and just focus on my game and not college and everything too, I really like the school atmosphere it’s fairly small compared to most colleges I really like the team they had a good team and the coach is super nice and it’s a really good academic school, says Carter.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss