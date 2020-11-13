Sullivan South golfer Kara Carter signs with Xavier University

Sullivan Co. TN — This afternoon the states No. 1 girls golf champion put pen to paper when Sullivan South’s Kara Carter signed a national letter of intent with Xavier University.

The 3-time Big 11 conference player of the year who was 10 under in her final 27 holes with no bogeys at this year’s state tournament finished her 4-year career with a 9 hole average of 35.

“It’s really special to know that I have close it off and it’s that’s done and I can now take a step back and just focus on my game and not college and everything too, I really like the school atmosphere it’s fairly small compared to most colleges I really like the team they had a good team and the coach is super nice and it’s a really good academic school, says Carter.”