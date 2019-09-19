Sullivan South goes 5 sets before defeating Tennessee High

Sullivan Co. — The Tennessee High Lady Vikings rallied from down 2-0 only to come up just short in a 25-15, 25-17, 23-25, 16-25, 15-13 loss on the road at Sullivan South. After early really struggling the first 2 sets, THS rallied behind improved blocking and defense. After only recording 1 block in the first 2 sets, the middle combination of Kenzie Nickels and Sydney Freeman combined for 14 blocks the rest of the way and the Lady Vikings rallied to tie the match. Game 5 was a back and forth affair with the Lady Rebels pulling it out in the end. Kloey Tester led the THS offense with 15 kills while Jamayia Honaker added 10 and Kenzie Nickels had 10 kills and 9 blocks. Freeman added 5 kills and 6 blocks. Riley McCracken had and excellent all-around performance with 8 kills, 12 assists, and 8 digs. Madison Curtin added 14 assists and 6 digs and Evie Cozart (11 digs) and Macy Hurley (10 digs) keyed the THS defense. The Lady Vikings (17-12) travel to Big 6 frontrunner Daniel Boone tomorrow.