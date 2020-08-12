Sullivan South, Daniel Boone football will not play each other next week

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sullivan South and Daniel Boone high school football teams will not play each other on Aug. 21 as originally scheduled.

Daniel Boone Athletic Director Danny Good confirmed the two teams will not face each other next week.

This comes after a member of Sullivan South’s “football community” tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, the team will quarantine through Aug. 18.

Daniel Boone is now looking to schedule a new opponent for its Aug. 21 season opener.

Daniel Boone athletic director Danny Good just confirmed with News Channel 11 Sports that the Boone football team will NOT be playing Sullivan South next Friday night. COVID-19 hit South’s football community earlier this month and went in quarantine until August 18th. @WJHL11 — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) August 12, 2020

Sullivan South Athletic Director Anthony Richardson confirmed the schedule change and told News Channel 11 the Rebels will be able to play the week two game at Cherokee High School. He said the school is not planning to reschedule the missed game with a different opponent later in the year and instead will finish the season one game short.