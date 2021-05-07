Sullivan South beats Central to start District 1-AA tournament; likely their final meeting as schools

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Sullivan Central high school baseball team traveled to Sullivan South on Thursday in what will likely be the final meeting of the two schools, facing off in the opening round of the District 1-AA tournament.

South took the 12-2 win despite falling behind 2-0 in the 1st inning. In the double elimination tournament, there is a chance the two teams could face off again through the bracket.

The Rebels move on to face Unicoi Co. in the winner’s bracket, after they beat Happy Valley 14-0. The Cougars head to the loser’s bracket to face Happy Valley. In the other half of the bracket, Sullivan East beat Johnson Co. 10-0 and moves on to face Elizabethton.

