Sullivan South and North baseball facing off for final time; David Crockett, Science Hill get softball wins

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Check out a recap of Thursday’s high school action on the diamond, and watch the highlights in the clip above.

Sullivan South beats Sullivan North, 12-4

The Sullivan Co. schools are gearing up for their final meetings between schools, as South traveled to North for the final time and beat the Raiders. A slim 5-4 lead ballooned after a passed ball in the 5th scored two to make it 7-4, and a homerun in the next inning put it away. South holds its senior day on Friday night when North comes across town, for the final home baseball game in Sullivan South history. North still has one more scheduled for Tuesday.

SOFTBALL

David Crockett beats Dobyns-Bennett, 3-0

Runs were hard to come by on this rainy afternoon in Jonesborough, as this one was scoreless until the bottom of the 5th inning when the Lady Pioneers scored all three runs in the frame, started with a huge hit from Alyssa Suits that traveled all the way to the wall on an RBI double. Crockett remains without a conference loss in Big 7 action, already locking up the regular season title with a 10-0 mark and 27-6 overall, bouncing back from a rare loss earlier this week at Elizabethton.

SOFTBALL

Science Hill beats Volunteer, 10-9

A couple 2-run homeruns in the bottom of the 1st inning looked like Science Hill was planning on running away with this game, but Volunteer matched their firepower to make this one a game. Bree Presnell had the first homerun and Jayden Salts had the second, producing two 2-run shots with the first four batters of the game. Presnell threw a perfect game in their last matchup with the Lady Falcons but had some trouble in this one, but the Lady Toppers held on, battling with Daniel Boone right now for 2nd place in the Big 7.