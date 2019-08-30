Breaking News
Greeneville police searching for patient who wandered away from hospital

Sullivan South and Elizabethton go 5 sets before Rebels pull off the victory

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss