Johnson City, TN -- There is not much Science Hill runner Jenna Hutchins didn't accomplish this season and now she can add 2020 D1 large girls cross country runner of the year by Tennessee runner mile split.

This past season Hutchins became the first high school girl to break 16 minutes in cross country,she set a national and American U20 record on the track as well as set a state record and won her 2nd cross country state championship.