Sullivan North back on the football field following COVID-19 scare

Bloomingdale, TN — The Sullivan North football team was back on the field this afternoon and getting ready for their season opener against Sullivan Central next Friday night.

The Golden Raiders had been sidelined over the last 10-14 days because someone in the Sullivan North football community tested positive for COVID 19. The quarantine put their season opener in jeopardy, but now that’s behind them and they are happy to be back on the football field and preparing for the Cougars.

“It’s good to be back just kind of chaotic no contact for 2 weeks but we are glad to be bad and having a game to prepare for so it’s good to be out here today, blocking, tackling try to work fundamentals and techniques keep it real simple we don’t have a lot of time to get real complicated so we are just going to keep it as simple as possible, says head coach Preston Patrick”