Sullivan East softball wins on senior night; Happy Valley beats Sullivan Central after weather changes

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – For Sullivan Central, North, and South, these are a special few weeks as they wrap up their final seasons as schools. For Sullivan East, it’s business as usual.

The only school set to come back next year and still treasuring these moments, as the Lady Patriots picked up a 6-4 over Patrick Henry, Va. on Senior Night.

East wraps up the regular season with the No. 2 seed in the Three Rivers Conference, finishing behind Elizabethton. They get to host the opening matchup of the District 1-AA tournament, hosting Happy Valley.

Happy Valley and Sullivan Central squared off in the play-in game of the tournament, with the matchup originally set to be played at Happy Valley. Due to the overwhelming rain throughout the week and the Lady Warriors’ field being unplayable, they adjusted and moved the game to Blountville for a 6:30 p.m. first pitch.

The Lady Warriors still got it done, taking a 2-1 win on the road in extra innings, picking up the win in the 9th inning. The Lady Cougars have played their final game as a storied program.

Check out highlights of both matchups in the clip above!