Sullivan East postpones homecoming activities, October 2 game due to COVID-19

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Sullivan County Schools have announced the postponement of homecoming activities and Friday night’s football game due to COVID-19.

In a release issued Thursday night school officials said in part, “A member of the football community at Sullivan East High School has tested positive for COVID-19 today and as a result, the October 2nd Homecoming Football Game with Grainger County High School and all Homecoming activities will be postponed.”

Sullivan County school officials added the October 2 game has been tentatively rescheduled to October 16.

Tickets purchased for Friday’s game will be honored on October 16.

