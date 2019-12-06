Sullivan East head basketball coach John Dyer set to retire after 36 years

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) - Senior runner Kelsey Harrington signed her National Letter of Intent Wednesday to continue her athletic and academic career with the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill. The ceremony was in the Virginia High School auditorium.

She will be running in the Nike National Cross Country Invitational this Saturday in Portland, Oregon and The Foot Locker National Cross Country Invitational in San Diego, California on Saturday, December 14th. These are two of the premier cross country events in the country and she is one of only a handful of student-athletes to compete in both in the same year.