Sullivan East head basketball coach John Dyer set to retire after 36 years

Blountville, TN — After 36 years the Sullivan East boys basketball team will have a new head coach.
This afternoon John Dyer announced he would retire at the end of the season.
Dyer, who is also the school’s athletic director won over 550 games, won 5 conference titles, 3 district championships, 4 regional championships and made one appearance to the state tournament.
Dyer also coached 4 years at Johnson Co.
