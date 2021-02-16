Sullivan East football player Ivester plans on attending ETSU

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) - A COVID-19 make-up game between North Greene and University High proved to have some serious implications Tuesday night, with the Huskies needed a win to share the Watauga Valley title with Hampton.

North Greene got it done, winning 67-55 in Brooks Gym. A double-digit halftime lead was cut down to 2 points by the Jr. Bucs in the 4th quarter, but the Huskies ended the game on a 15-5 run.