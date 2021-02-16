Bluff City, TN — They were putting pen to paper this afternoon at Sullivan East where Patriot football player Clayton Ivester signed to become a preferred walk-on at ETSU.
This past season Ivester played lineman, tight end, and punter, he’s hoping to play tight end at ETSU.
Ivester, who averaged 11 yards a reception, made 60 tackles, and averaged over 30 yards a punt wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps to ETSU.
Sullivan East football player Ivester plans on attending ETSU
