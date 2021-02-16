Sullivan East football player Ivester plans on attending ETSU

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Bluff City, TN — They were putting pen to paper this afternoon at Sullivan East where Patriot football player Clayton Ivester signed to become a preferred walk-on at ETSU.
This past season Ivester played lineman, tight end, and punter, he’s hoping to play tight end at ETSU.
Ivester, who averaged 11 yards a reception, made 60 tackles, and averaged over 30 yards a punt wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps to ETSU.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories