Sullivan East clinches Three Rivers Conference regular season title with win over Johnson Co.

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Friday evening was a tough night for the Sullivan East High School boys basketball team, losing at Elizabethton with a chance to clinch the Three Rivers Conference regular season championship.

It didn’t take the Patriots long to fix that missed opportunity, picking up the win Saturday evening over Johnson County to win the conference. They now have a 10-1 conference record, 18-6 overall record after the 87-57 home win.

Sullivan East can wrap up the Three Rivers conference regular season title with a win tonight over Johnson Co., looking to bounce back from last night’s loss to Elizabethton. We’ll have highlights tonight on @WJHL11! @sehshoops @patriotslive pic.twitter.com/JToudPezAo — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) February 7, 2021

Elizabethton is in position to lock up No. 2 slot, followed by Unicoi Co. Despite the Blue Devils’ win over the Cyclones last week, ‘Betsy still has the better record heading into the final week of the regular season.

The impressive feat is further boosted by the fact that this is head coach Dillon Faver’s first season as head coach, taking over for the legend John Dyer.

Braden Standbridge led the Patriots with 24 points, while Ethan Bradford had 13 (all in the 2nd half) as did junior Dylan Bartley.

Jackson Earnhardt had himself a game for the Longhorns, scoring 26 points and knocking down some big points in the 2nd half.