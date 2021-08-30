Sullivan East beats West Ridge in first volleyball installment of new county rivalry

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The high school sports scene in Sullivan County had a few great rivalries among its four schools, but that scene has changed this year. For now on, only two schools represent the county: Sullivan East and West Ridge.

West Ridge combined Sullivan South, Central and North, meaning there’s a new single county rivalry: the Battle of Sullivan County.

These two teams met on the volleyball court for the first time Monday evening at the West Ridge gym, with Sullivan East taking the 3-0 win in straight sets.

Check out highlights in the clip above!