(WJHL) — High school volleyball featured Sullivan East hosting Happy Valley. Lady Patriots got off to a fast start when this serve by Kyndl Hodge is inbounds and not returned.

Lady Warriors would get one back Zoey Kindle comes to the net and taps it over for the point in the end just too much Lady Patriots they work to find Asia Cairns and she delivers with this kill over the net for the scorer. Sullivan East wins 3-0

In Southwest Virginia tonight John Battle welcomed in Union and the Trojans would strike early Camryn Ratliff comes to the net for the smash and the point. Back would come Union when they look for and find Harper Potter and she delivers this rocket across the net for the score

Lady Trojans kept coming this time they find Bella Shutters and she delivers this kill. John Battle wins 3-0 tonight