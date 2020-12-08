Sullivan County Schools announces fall sports head coaches of West Ridge High School

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sullivan County’s new high school has announced its head coaches for the upcoming fall season.

Seven West Ridge Wolves head coaches have been announced as of Tuesday.

According to a release from Sullivan County Schools, the following head coaches have been announced:

Head Football Coach – Justin Hilton

Head Girls Volleyball Coach- Logan Kemp

Head Girls Soccer Coach- Emily Robinette

Head Golf Coach- John Wooten

Head Cross Country Coach- Anthony Gragg

Head Cheerleading Coach- Megan Burke

Head Dance Coach- Laura Roller

The release says that coaches for winter and spring sports are planned to be announced in February 2021.

To see more about each individual coach, read the release below:

West Ridge previously announced its 2021 football schedule before Coach Hilton was named as the head coach.