CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Bison scored early an often in the Class 2A girls’ soccer state championship match on Saturday afternoon, coming away with a 9-2 win over Greeneville.

Station Camp scored the first six goals of the match, including four tallies from Ayden Wood in the victory. Harper Thomas curled home the first goal of the match in the seventh minute, followed by three Wood goals in a span on seven minutes.

The Bison held a 4-0 lead at halftime.

Station Camp extended the lead to 6-0 before senior forward Anna Shaw scored a pair of second half tallies, cutting the deficit to 6-2.

However, the Bison finished out the match scoring three more goals to seal the deal.

The Greene Devils were out-shot in the match, 27-7. Goalkeeper Lily Evatt faced 16 shots on goal, while making seven saves.

“We talked about how, you know, it helps us getting the goal early on,” Greeneville head coach Jerry Graham said. “It helps relieve a little bit of anxiety and stress with the girls. When you go down, you know, we were on the other side of that today.”

Still, the head man shared the pride he had for his team, the first Greene Devil squad to make it back to the state championship match since 2020.

“The attitude that these girls have of making themselves better, going back and watching film is – you just have to commend them for that effort,” he said. “And they did. They’re the ones that got us here. Their hard work – coming back to play in a state championship game, it’s tremendous. Couldn’t be more proud of them. Our senior leadership this year has been phenomenal.”

Greeneville finishes its 2023 season with a record of 16-8.