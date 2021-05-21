State tournament bids clinched Friday in baseball, softball sectional matchups

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Check out a recap of each win-or-go-home showdown and watch the highlights in the clip above!

Class AAA sectional

Science Hill beats Powell, 2-1

A thrilling showdown on the mound dominated most of this ballgame, with Science Hill’s Cole Torbett (Middle Tennessee State) and Powell’s Coltin Reynolds (Walters State) dueling. Torbett gave up his only run in the 1st inning, but the Hilltoppers evened it up in the 5th when Nate Conner drove in Jaxon Diamond. It stayed tied at 1-1 until the bottom of the 7th and the Toppers are lucky it was time for Conner to come back to the plate. The sophomore hit one to center and Gavin Briggs beat the throw to home plate to score from 2nd base, for a walkoff win to make their 3rd straight state tournament.

Class AA sectional

Pigeon Forge beats Sullivan South, 6-2

This was a run of destiny for the Rebels, in their final season as a program before South, North and Central consolidate to form West Ridge High School next year. This has been an emotional year for the Sullivan County schools to all have their final seasons, with this baseball squad keeping the run going as the final team to continue playing. The run finally ended after running into the No. 1 team in the state in Class AA, but still keeping it close with it being tied 1-1 for a while until the Pigeon Forge bats broke it open.

Class AA sectional

Gibbs beat Unicoi Co., 3-0

This was another impressive run for the Blue Devils, a baseball program that is familiar with making deep playoff runs and trips to Murfreesboro. A loss to Sullivan South in Wednesday’s regional final put the Erwin squad on the road, and took the loss against the Knoxville-area squad.

Class A sectional

University High beats Tellico Springs, 9-0

A scoreless first few innings took a vastly different tone in the 4th inning, when the Jr. Bucs broke it wide open with six runs in the frame. They neared a mercy walkoff win getting to nine runs in the 6th. Tennessee-signee Kaleb Meredith pitched a complete game gem on the mound, allowing just three hits and no runs while throwing seven strikeouts. Meredith has hit a different stride in postseason play, as reliable as they come on the mound and also contributing at the plate in a lineup clicking right now. This is University High’s 7th trip to the state tournament and 3rd straight trip.

SOFTBALL

Class AAA sectional

Daniel Boone beats Powell, 11-3

Powell jumped out in front with a two-run home run in the top of the 1st inning, taking a 2-0 lead but the Lady Blazers punched right back in the bottom half by scoring on a wild pitch, setting the tone that they weren’t backing down from the 2018 state champs. Boone hasn’t been to the state tournament since 2012, but will make the trip this year and will bring their loaded lineup with them.

SOFTBALL

Class AA sectional

Gibbs beats Elizabethton, 4-0

After beating Unicoi Co in back to back games to win the district title, this Lady Cyclones team looked ready to weather any storm that might get thrown their way, and they did until this sectional matchup, falling behind in the 3rd and unable to get any runs to tie it up. The regional championship was a huge moment for this team, but pitcher Madisun Pritchard gave it all they could in this home sectional showdown.

SOFTBALL

Class AA sectional

Union Co. beats Greeneville, 16-4

The Lady Greene Devils lost a tough one to Elizabethton in Wednesday’s regional final at home, which sent them on the road in this tough sectional matchup.