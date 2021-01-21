State-ranked teams take over Hal Henard Gym as Greeneville, Grainger face off

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Greeneville boys and girls basketball teams played host to Grainger Thursday evening in Blue Ridge Athletic Conference action.

The boys team is ranked 7th in the state in Class-AA, and flexed its muscles by beating Grainger 75-53. Reid Satterfield scored 30 points and Jakobi Gillespie had 24 for the Greene Devils, who improved to 6-0 in the conference.

State-ranked teams are in the building! @GHSLadyDevilsBB just wrapped up a girls game down to the wire with No. 7 Grainger, now the No. 7 Greeneville boys @GHSHoops are getting ready to face the Grizzlies. Highlights tonight on News Channel 11 Sports. @WJHL11 @RBishop41 pic.twitter.com/43KuAoXwXN — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) January 22, 2021

On the girls side, it was Grainger taking the win over Greeneville, 65-47. The Lady Grizzlies are also ranked 7th in the state in the girls Class-AA rankings, and they control first place in the conference.

The Gate City boys were also in action as they hosted Ridgeview at the Gate City Middle School gym. The Blue Devils won the Mountain 7 matchup, 74-68. Trenton Adkins notched a few buckets for the Wolfpack, who will be a key player to watch in a couple months when Virginia starts its high school football season.

Check out highlights of all these games in the video above!