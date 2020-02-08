State duals: Dobyns-Bennett falters after making winner’s bracket semis, Science Hill bows out early

Cannon Mullins has Maryville’s Coen Lovin in a power bar en route to a 9-0 decision in the 106-pound class Friday.

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WJHL) – After rolling into the winner’s bracket semifinals with two convincing wins Friday night, Dobyns-Bennett fell to two Chattanooga-area powerhouses Saturday to miss a shot at a top four finish in the state dual wrestling tournament.

Third-year head coach Wes Idlette found plenty of bright spots even after a disappointing Saturday. The finish was Dobyns-Bennett’s best in more than 40 years.

“We got to wrestle some great teams to see where we are as a program,” Idlette said, referencing Cleveland and Bradley Central’s multiple state championships. “If our guys want to be really good they’ve got to use this as motivation for next season.”

Clint Morrisette of Dobyns-Bennett works toward a pin Friday against an Arlington opponent. Photo courtesy Ricky Watterson (wattersonphotography.com)

Science Hill, who the Indians beat twice this season, lost its opening match, won its first consolation match and then bowed out to complete a disappointing end to its team season.

Dobyns-Bennett gained easy victories over Maryville, 51-12, and Arlington, 52-18, on Friday night. Six D-B wrestlers scored pins in each of those matches. Brennan Watkins (126), Jackson Hurst (145), Clint Morrisette (170) and Caleb Burleson (heavyweight) each had two pins.

The Tribe returned to the mat Saturday one win away from a finals berth, but two-time defending champion Cleveland Blue Raiders stood in the way. After an opening 6-5 win by Clint Morrisette at 170 put the Indians up 3-0, Cleveland reeled off three pins.

D-B heavyweight Caleb Burleson closes in on a second-round pin against Maryville’s Jay Adams. Photo courtesy of Ricky Watterson (wattersonphotography.com)

A 1-0 Burleson win at heavyweight made it 18-6, but Cleveland then ran through the five weight classes from 106 to 132 with three four-point major decisions and two five-point technical falls. At 40-6, the match was out of reach and Cleveland forfeited the final four matches for a 40-30 final score that wasn’t indicative of the Blue Raiders’ dominance.

D-B had little time before having to turn around and face another Southeast Tennessee power, Bradley Central. The Bears had lost in the second round Friday night to eventual finalist Wilson Central, then started their Saturday with easy wins over Clarksville and Oakland.

Bradley Central kept it rolling against the Tribe in a match whose winner would wrestle for third or fourth and whose loser’s season would be over. Wth the match starting at 220, the Bears’ Gavin Sewell edged D-B’s Jesse Greer 2-1, and teammate Austin Sewell won a close match, 4-1, over Burleson at heavyweight.

That left Cannon Mullins with a chance to keep it close at 106, but Bradley’s Ethan Lipsey pinned him in the first round. After Easton Lipsey won a major decision over D-B’s Gavin Armstrong 9-1 the score was 16-0.

D-B senior Shane Lemons pins Arlington’s Aiden Nettleten at 138 pouonds. Photo courtesy of Ricky Watterson (wattersonphotography.com)

After Bradley Central’s Luke Belcher pinned Greyson Cunningham in the first round at 120, Brennan Watkins gained the Indians’ only win with an 18-5 major decision over Taron Patterson at 126. That made it 22-4 Bears, and they put it out of reach with a major decision at 132, a decision at 138 and a pin at 145.

With the score 35-4, the Bears allowed walkovers in the last five matches, leaving D-B stalwarts Jackson Hurst and the Morrisette brothers, Clint and Tre, without a chance to help their team.

“Our middle weights is the strength of our team, and I think if we’d been able to get to those matches with the score closer it would have gone differently,” Idlette said.

“I was very impressed over the weekend with both Tre and Clint Morrisette (160 and 170) and Jackson Hurst (145), who were all undefeated,” Idlette said.

D-B head coach Wesley Idlette surveys the action.

Dobyns-Bennett is a young team. The starting lineup only had two seniors, Jesse Greer at 220 and Shane Lemons at 138, while a handful of freshmen started.

“The process from where we were at the start of the season, we definitely grew throughout,” Idlette said. “For our freshmen, coming to this tournament was eye-opening for them, but now we have that expectation to be here every year.”

With the regional individual tournament next weekend and the state individuals Feb. 21 and 22, there’s plenty of wrestling ahead. Idlette hopes the Morrisette’s and Hurst can be the vanguard of a strong contingent at the state individual tournament.

“Their leadership has been prominent throughout the whole season, and I hope they can continue to improve and make some noise at state.”

Hilltoppers disappointments mount

Science Hill’s season has seen several disappointments the past few weeks. D-B beat them in Johnson City to claim the district crown, then repeated a week later to win the regional duals.

Friday, the Toppers lost a lopsided affair to eventual state finalist Wilson Central. After a Saturday morning match that saw Science Hill storm back from a 25-18 deficit and beat Heritage 51-25, the Toppers fell behind Blackman 43-6. That left many of their best wrestlers, including seniors Tyler Seeley, Joseph Frye and Jared Harter, walking out to win meaningless forfeits for a 43-36 final.