Bluff City — Former Sullivan East star player Kara Stafford has been named the new head girls coach at her alma mater…She becomes the eighth head girls basketball coach in the programs history.

Coach Stafford is an 2016 alumnus of Sullivan East and is enshrined into its Patriot Pride Association Hall of Fame. She played collegiately at Emory & Henry where she earned All-ODAC honors and Academic All-ODAC team twice.