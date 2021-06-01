Southwest Virginia baseball, softball squads face off in final week of regular season

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Check out a recap of each matchup covered Tuesday by News Channel 11 Sports, and watch the highlights in the clip above!

John Battle beats Union, 12-2

It was senior night for the Trojans and they certainly had a night to remember, opening up the scoreboard with 12 runs crossing the plate. The Bears hung around early and kept it tied at 2-2 after three frames, but the rest of the game belonged to the Trojans. Them and Gate City are just behind Wise Central for the No. 2 spot in the Mountain 7 conference. The Warriors have a 8-3 conference mark and did not play their scheduled game against Abingdon today, while Battle improves to 7-4, just a half game behind.

Castlewood beats J.I. Burton, 8-4

This one was a slight upset, since Burton held the No. 2 spot in the Cumberland District (just behind Eastside) while the Blue Devils were tied for last place with Rye Cove. But Ryan Salyers showed up in a big way on the mound, racking up 10 strikeouts and just one run allowed on an error as the winning pitcher.

SOFTBALL

John Battle beats Union, 7-1

Hanna Jo McReynolds continues to pitch as an ace does, rolling through lineups as the Lady Trojans starting pitcher. She allowed just one run in the 4th inning when Braleigh Mullins hit a floater that snuck inside the 3rd base line, scoring Addison Toney. Battle remains undefeated on the season at 11-0 and has already locked up the regular season Mountain 7 title.