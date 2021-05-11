South Greene track and field star Abbey King signs with ETSU

Greene Co. TN — Division-I signing took place this morning in Greene County… Abbey King has been an all-state performer for the South Greene Track & Field program, and this afternoon she signed to continue her career at ETSU…

King has already qualified for state in the pentathlon and will look to qualify for even more events at tomorrow’s regional meet…

The senior has been a huge part of installing this new track and field program at South Greene with head coach Joe Case.

ABBEY KING ” I mean I have the best coach I’ve had coach Case since I was freshman and before coach Case I didn’t really have that so I think it’s going to take a lot of hard work and when I was a freshman I never saw track as something would become successful so being able to be Divison 1 is very special to me.”