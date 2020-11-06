South Greene prepares for Cumberland Gap in the opening round

Greene Co. TN — The opening round of the playoffs will get underway this weekend and South Greene one of two teams still unbeaten in our area will get a chance to play round one on their home field.

The Rebels closed out their season last Friday night with a hard-fought victory on the road against the Happy Valley Warriors it was the program’s first 10-0 regular season since 1995 and their first outright Region championship since 2001.

Now they will face (4-6) Cumberland Gap at Ricker stadium with a chance to win their 11th game, which would tie for most in program history, despite being huge favorites don’t expect the rebels to take Cumberland Gap for granted this Friday night.

“In this new season you get beat you go home we don’t have tomorrow so that’s what we’re trying to get across to the guys that we’ve got to continue to get better and even though it’s the playoffs we can get better every single week because good teams are coming, says head coach Shawn Jones.”



“We needed that close game and learn to push through and get those wins we gotta stay focused and execute during practice we’ve had a pretty good week if we come out and play our game I think we’ll come out on top says quarterback Luke Myers.”



“We’re trying to stay sharp we’re trying to make sure we do our best everything to our ability so we come out and win and move on to the next level cause that’s what we’re really trying to prepare for right now, says running back Mark Crum.”