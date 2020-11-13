South Greene on the verge of school history with a win Friday night

Greene Co. TN — On the high school football field the South Greene Rebels get another chance to play at home in the playoffs this Friday night when they welcome Rockwood to Ricker stadium.

The Rebels are undefeated at 11-0 on the season and now have a chance to make school history by winning their 12th game of the year, but it will have to come against a Tigers team looking for revenge after the Rebels ended their season last year 20-7.

“We have play discipline football this week and if we feel like we played that way we will have a good chance of coming out of here with a win they got a great ball team not going to take them lightly so they are going to come in here hungry because we did beat them last year, says head coach Shawn Jones.”

“We just have to give it our all and play like coach Jones has been teaching us all year, we just have to stop No. 1 on their team he’s just a sophomore but he’s a heck of an athlete we played against him last year, according to Rebels player Dakota Seaton.”