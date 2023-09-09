LOWER AFTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Greene county rivalry between the Rebels and Black Knights was postponed on Friday night due to lightning. So, the two teams got up early on Saturday to play this game under clearer skies.

By the high heat of the day, South Greene had earned a 34-20 victory on the road.

The game went into the halftime locker room tied, 7-7, after the home squad secured a score from Isaiah Treadway to earn back some momentum.

South Greene had success on the ground, as quarterback Jacob Susong snuck in from a yard out to give his team a 14-7 edge. But, a kickoff returned for a touchdown by Brock Rush tied the game right back up at 14-14.

Nash Rader and Connor Race each earned a rushing touchdown in the third quarter to give the visitors a commanding 27-14 lead.

Another long toss in the fourth quarter from Nick Palazzo to Treadway kept things tight down the stretch at 27-20.

The Black Knights had the ball with under two minutes to play and a chance to tie, but an athletic play to force a fumble resulted in a Trey Gentry scoop-and-score – sealing the deal, 34-20.

“Big hit down here on the forced fumble,” South Greene head coach Shawn Jones said. “We had a kid that hadn’t played real well all day – he made the hit right there. That’s gonna be a great opportunity for him.”

“Again, it’s great to get out of here with a win,” he continued. “Chuckey-Doak’s got a great ball club and hopefully this just keeps us going for the rest of the year.”

South Greene (3-0) will host Union County on Friday, while Chuckey-Doak (3-0) travels to Pigeon Forge on Friday night.