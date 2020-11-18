South Greene and Meigs Co. put undefeated records on the line Friday

Greene Co., TN — This Friday night the game between Meigs Co. and South Greene is my somebody’s “O” has got to go both teams will meet in the playoff quarterfinals with unbeaten 12-0 records.

The Rebels are coming off a drudging of Rockwood with a 35-3 victory, it was their 12th victory of the season the most in school history.

The Tigers of Meigs Co. had a hard-fought game with Hampton before dispatching the bulldogs 49-34 on their home field.

Last season Meigs Co. lost in the Class 2-A championship game and on the way to the finals eliminated the Rebels with a 39-7 victory in the second round, so South Greene knows what is coming Friday night.

“In the way, Hampton played them last week, we feel like we’ve got a good shot going down and upsetting Meigs. I don’t think a lot of people down there think so, but that’s good. We like being the underdog and I feel good about that team, says head coach Shawn Jones”

“We always go up to Meigs and expect a physical game, they’re always big and the quarterback’s good this year and the running back good this year, but we’ve got to play our game, says quarterback Luke Myers.”

“We can’t go into the game, thinking about how we lost the past three years, we just have to treat it just like it’s another stepping block on the way to the state championship, according to kicker Jay Higgins.”