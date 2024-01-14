BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Twenty-four teams descended upon Virginia High School on Saturday to compete for a 2024 Cressel Wrestling Classic championship.

A handful of area teams rose to the top of the team rankings by the end of the competition, while six local grapplers earned gold in their weight class.

Wise Central claimed third place in the team standings (184.5 pts), while Union finished fourth (167 pts). Rural Retreat finished eighth, while Sullivan East rounded out the Top 10 in tenth.

The local title winners started early, as Rural Retreat’s Caleb Gibson took home the gold at 113 pounds with a 1-0 decision.

Brayden Owsley of Wise Central took the 120 pound title by a 6-5 decision.

Canaan Spears of Union grappled to victory at 126 pounds, winning by fall at 1:25.

Abingdon’s Michael Maxfield claimed a win at 144 pounds by major decision (9-1).

In the ladies’ bracket, a pair of Sullivan East wrestlers claimed titles – Makayla Roberts at 132 pounds and Brynlee Cosby at 138 pounds.

First Colonial High School, out of Virginia Beach, took home the team title with 195 points.

For a full list of results, click here.