Several Tri-Cities athletes put pen to paper on National Signing Day

Tri-Cities, TN — It was a very special day for several D-one student-athletes, who put pen to paper after deciding where they would continue their athletic career on the college level.

We’ll start in Greeneville where Greene Devil running back Mason Gudger a Class 4-A Mr. Football finalist this past season signed a national letter of intent to play football for Georgetown University…

Gudger chalked up over 16-hundred rushing yards and 30 touchdowns on 173 carries. He also caught 10 passes for 265 yards and four scores, helping the Greene Devils finish 12-1 and reach the 4A state quarterfinals

“At a certain point, it was tough because I know my ability I felt my tape was pretty good but I was worried there for a minute but my coach and family told me it’s going to happen and it happened and it feels so good to not have to worry about it anymore especially going to a place like Georgetown I’ll be set for life and that’s always a good thing.”

And also congratulations to Makayla Weems who had 143 saves and 12 shutouts signed with King to play soccer.

This afternoon in Bristol the quarterback for the Tennessee High Vikings Steven Johnson in front of family and friends signed a national letter of intent with UNC-Charlotte a member of conference USA….

Last season for the Vikings Johnson passed for over 2-thousand yards, 14 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions… He also rushed for 208 yards and 5 touchdowns.

“They just chose to take a chance on me and I’m forever grateful for it they took a chance on the right person because I’m not going to take this for granted. I mean it’s going to be a big change but I’m ready for it whatever comes my way I’m just ready to tackle it.”

And also congratulations to Nysaiah Foote who signed with the University of the Cumberlands this afternoon.

In the “Model City” today Dobyns-Bennett Indians tight end and linebacker Levi Evans signed a national letter of intent with the UT-Martin Skyhawks out of the Ohio Valley conference…

This past season Evans made 92 tackles, had three sacks, and broke up four passes…. He also got interested in Western Carolina, South Dakota State, and Eastern Illinois as well as Austin Peay and Ohio.

” We visited a couple of schools and then at the end of we felt UT Martin was the spot for me and I like the coaching staff down there and it’s a great campus and I think it will fit me real nice.”

Also congratulations to Jerry Ricker who will run cross country at Tusculum and Madison Ricketts who will run cross country and track at Emory & Henry University.