Several Southwest Virginia high school football games impacted by schedule changes

(WJHL) — Several Southwest Virginia high school football teams have announced schedule changes.

The Twin Springs–J.I. Burton game scheduled for this Friday has been moved to Friday, Sept. 24, according to Twin Springs coach Keith Warner. The game will take place at Twin Springs.

This Friday’s game between Lebanon and Chilhowie has been postponed. A makeup date has not been set.

The Gate City-Abingdon game that was scheduled for last Friday has been rescheduled to Tuesday, Oct. 12, and the Gate City-Lee High homecoming game originally scheduled for Friday, Oct. 15 has been rescheduled to Saturday, Oct. 16, according to Athletic Director Brent Roberts.