BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Day 3 of the 40th annual Arby’s Classic featured the tournament’s first buzzer-beater, as the field whittled down to just four teams.

The championship bracket games started with a fast-paced thriller between George Wythe (Va.) and Mentor (OH).

The Maroons held a lead for much of the contest, but the Cardinals’ Matt Biddell drove the length of the floor for the game-winning layup as time expired to survive and advance, 96-95.

The Maroon’s were led, once again, by Reed Kirtner, who scored a game-high 40 points in the loss.

Kell (Ga.) was the next team to join the Cardinals in the semifinals, as they ran away from Trent Noah and Harlan County (KY) late, 93-68.

South Florida signee, CJ Brown, scored 28 points, while hauling in seven rebounds and dishing out six assists for the Longhorns.

Kell (Ga.) will face Mentor (OH) in the first semifinal at 7 p.m. on Friday night. George Wythe and Harlan County will battle for a spot in the Fifth Place game at 12:30 p.m. on Friday.

Later in the evening, a host of Division I prospects clashed, as Jackson-Reed (D.C.) held down South Shore (NY), 56-45.

Albany commit Scottie Hubbard paved the way for the Tigers with 15 points on the night.

In the nightcap, Mater Lakes Academy (FL) erased a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter to topple Imhotep Charter (Pa.), 63-61.

Jackson-Reed (D.C.) and Mater Lakes Academy (FL) will close out the semifinal on Friday night at 8:30 p.m.