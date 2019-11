JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Science Hill’s Sydney Jordan signed to play soccer at Montreat College.

She will major in pre-physical therapy.

“Academically, my classes such as dual enrollment English and clinicals have helped me prepare and understand what I would like to do in the future,” Jordan said. “Athletically, I have had amazing coaches and teammates to help me better my skills to play at the next level.”

Jordan played with Topper soccer for four years.