Science Hill’s Savannah Fields signs to play soccer at Lincoln Memorial University

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – science Hill’s Savannah Fields has signed with Lincoln Memorial University and will be majoring in biology with a focus on pre-med.

Fields played Topper soccer for four years.

“Science Hill has prepared me for college academically, in that I have chosen to take challenging classes with teachers who push me to new heights,” she said. “The amount of work placed on me and the amount of stress I’ve been under has given me necessary tools for college: time management, persistence, and a driven mindset.”