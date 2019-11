JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Science Hill High School’s Natalie Torbett signed to play soccer at Trevecca Nazarene University.

Torbett has been playing with Topper soccer for four years.

“Science Hill has taught me to balance school and soccer at the same time,” Torbett said. “It has taught me that work ethic and passion to do well will get me far in life. It has taught me the people I want to surround myself with “

She will be majoring in early childhood education.