Science Hill’s Lina Powell signs to play soccer at Anderson University

High School Sports

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Science Hill High Schooler Lina Powell signed to play soccer at Anderson University.

She will major in Kinesiology and focus on pre-physical therapy.

“Whether in soccer or in school, Science Hill has helped me realize that if I work hard enough at anything, I can accomplish my goal,” she said. “At Science Hill, I have been prepared for college with great values in work ethic and perseverance, but also with some of the greatest friends to support me, and for all these things I am very thankful.”

She played with Topper soccer for three years.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss