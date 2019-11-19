Science Hill’s Lina Powell signs to play soccer at Anderson University

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Science Hill High Schooler Lina Powell signed to play soccer at Anderson University.

She will major in Kinesiology and focus on pre-physical therapy.

“Whether in soccer or in school, Science Hill has helped me realize that if I work hard enough at anything, I can accomplish my goal,” she said. “At Science Hill, I have been prepared for college with great values in work ethic and perseverance, but also with some of the greatest friends to support me, and for all these things I am very thankful.”

She played with Topper soccer for three years.