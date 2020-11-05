Science Hill’s Jenna Hutchins wins state cross country championship for Division I Large Class

(WJHL)- For the second time in three years, Science Hill’s Jenna Hutchins has been named the Division I Large Class Girls’ Cross Country State Champion.

Thursday morning at Sanders Ferry Park in Hendersonville, Hutchins set a new meet and state record of 16:30 to capture the championship.

The second place runner came in at 18:05.

Hutchins also won the state championship as a freshman.

So far this season, Jenna has won all six of the events she has competed in.

