JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Senior Science Hill softball player Madi Holstein signed to continue her athletic career at Johnson University.

Holstein was named the 2022 SHHS Infielder of the Year and has completed 114 volunteer hours feeding the homeless and working at softball camps.

Madi Holstein signing day

Holstein has a batting average of .305, an earned run average (ERA) of 1.40 and a walks plus hits per inning pitched (WHIP) of 1.07. She has been on the Science Hill softball team for four years.

Johnson University, home of the Royals, is a private Christian university in Knoxville.