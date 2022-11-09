Johnson City, TN — At Science Hill the most prolific soccer scorer in school history Megan Burleson with family and friends looking on signed a national letter of intent with the ETSU Buccaneers.

This past season the Toppers forward scored around 40 points on 22 goals and she led her team to a 16-4-2 record and 8-0 conference mark, she is thrilled to be staying close to home.

“I picked ETSU because of the environment the aspect is really good I know most of the girls there so already felt like home and I was happy with my scholarship, plus it’s close to home with all my family here.”

—