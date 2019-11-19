Science Hill’s Brenna Weber signs to play soccer at Tusculum University

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Science Hill Topper soccer’s Brenna Weber signed with Tusculum University and will major in psychology.
Weber played soccer for two years at Science Hill, and two years at Halls High School in Knoxville.
by: News Channel 11 StaffPosted: / Updated:
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Science Hill Topper soccer’s Brenna Weber signed with Tusculum University and will major in psychology.
Weber played soccer for two years at Science Hill, and two years at Halls High School in Knoxville.