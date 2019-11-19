Science Hill’s Brenna Weber signs to play soccer at Tusculum University

by: News Channel 11 Staff

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Science Hill Topper soccer’s Brenna Weber signed with Tusculum University and will major in psychology.

Weber played soccer for two years at Science Hill, and two years at Halls High School in Knoxville.

