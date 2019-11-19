Science Hill’s Brenna Weber signs to play soccer at Tusculum University

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) - Science Hill's Tori Sparks has been signed with Montreat College and will major in health sciences with a pre-veterinary concentration.

"Science Hill has taught me to push myself to my limits to achieve my goals. Academically, Science Hill has offered many medical classes that have helped me decide what career path I want to follow," Sparks said. "Topper soccer has taught me how to manage my time, be a good teammate, and how to be a leader."