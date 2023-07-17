JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – One of Johnson City’s own has decided to stick close to home, as he plans to continued his academic and athletics career at ETSU in the fall of 2024.

Science Hill rising senior, Jackson Berry, announced his commitment to play baseball for the Bucs via social media on Monday night.

Berry as an all-conference and Big 5 all-tournament team performer for the Hilltoppers as a junior. He hit .425 with 18 doubles, three triples and four home runs.

The short stop/third baseman is currently playing summer ball with Tennessee Nationals Baseball. Through 13 games this summer, Berry was batting .367 with four doubles and a triple.

Berry will play one final high school season at Science Hill this upcoming spring.