Tri-Cities, TN — On the high school field tonight Science Hill was looking for revenge against David Crockett who beat them 2 days ago, Toppers lead 7-0, and the Pioneers showed moments of great defense when Nate Conner almost hits the pitcher. Toppers send Jake Bedard but he’s going to be tagged out at the plate.

Pioneers would finally drop the goose egg when Carson Mosier with runners on base bloops one into short center field, two runs score including a sliding Nate Laws.

However, the Toppers would get those back… Gavin Briggs goes the opposite direction with this double into the corner that scores Conner scores to make it 8-2. Science Hill wins 8-2

On the girl’s softball diamond something had to give when conference unbeaten’s Science Hill and Daniel Boone faced off

Toppers are in control of this game thanks to Maddie Diamond’s 2-run homerun… They added on more in the top of the 7th with this sac fly to center field. a run will score and now it’s 5-3.

Lady Blazers kept fighting in the bottom of the inning, this single right up the middle would bring home Kate Sparks. Boone has the tying run on 1st, but this slap bunt by Brylee Mesusan is fielded for the out at 1st.

Lady Toppers remain unbeaten in the Big five conference by winning 5-4.