Science Hill wins in three of over Dobyns-Bennett on the volleyball court

Elizabethton, TN -- The high school football season will get underway in Tennessee on Friday with 6 games in our area and there is probably none bigger than the one in Elizabethton.

At Citizens Bank Stadium the Cyclones will show off last seasons class 4-A state championship banner for the first time and there to see it will be their neighboring rival Science Hill, who will be looking to stop a 2-game losing streak to Elzibethton which has won their last 15 games in a row.Because we are unclear what tomorrow holds for sports during this COVID-19 pandemic, the Cyclones say they will play Friday night like it's a one-game season.