Science Hill wins District 1-AAA title; Greeneville advances to Blue Ridge district championship game

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Check out a recap of each district baseball game covered by News Channel 11 Sports, and watch the highlights in the clip above!

District 1-AAA championship

Science Hill beats Tennessee High, 8-2

The Hilltoppers ran through the Big 7 all spring, losing just one conference game to Dobyns-Bennett on their way to the regular season and district tournament championships. They now get ready for the regional tournament in the comfort of their own beds, while the Vikings also make the regional tournament but get ready to hit the road. The Toppers grabbed an early lead and extended it in the 4th inning when Gavin Briggs hit a double with the bases loaded, scoring Cole Torbett and A.J. Motte.

District 2-AA semifinals

Greeneville beats Chuckey-Doak, 4-1

The Blue Ridge Athletic Conference is playing its semifinals and finals matchups at Tusculum’s Pioneer Park, a premiere venue for some entertaining postseason baseball. Greeneville’s 1-0 lead doubled in the 4th inning when Avery Collins hit a sharp line drive to right field, as Martin Hayes scored all the way from 1st base when the rightfielder mishandled it. They kept the inning going by scoring on a wild pitch, then got it going again in the 5th when Trey Massengil drove in Preston Justice on an infield single. The Black Knights made it interesting by scoring one with their backs against the wall in the 7th, but fell short by stranding the bases loaded.

District 1-AA loser’s bracket final

University High beats Hampton, 2-1

What a pitching duel between these two squads in their game played at David Crockett’s field. The Jr. Bucs trotted out future-Tennessee Volunteer Kaleb Meredith, but Hampton’s Josh Owens went toe-to-toe showing off arguably the conference’s two best pitchers. Meredith had the edge, as the Johnson City squad heads to the championship game to face North Greene.