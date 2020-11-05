Science Hill vs Maryville football game canceled due to COVID-19, ending the ‘Toppers season

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Science Hill Athletic Director Keith Turner told News Channel 11 Thursday afternoon that Friday’s game against Maryville High School has been canceled.

The game was scheduled to be held at Maryville High School.

This cancellation means Science Hill’s football season is over.

According to the Johnson City Schools COVID-19 dashboard, Science Hill currently has 249 students in quarantine and 20 in isolation.

The dashboard was updated Wednesday night at 5:05 p.m.

News Channel 11 sports has just confirmed with Science Hill they will forfeit opening playoff game against Maryville because of COVID this Friday ending their football season. — Kenny Hawkins (@WJHL_Kenny) November 5, 2020

