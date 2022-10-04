GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Wolves handed the Hilltoppers their only regular-season loss in the district earlier this season and looked poised to do the same at Daniel Boone High School on Tuesday night.

West Ridge hopped out to a 2-1 lead after a trio of tightly-contested sets. Science Hill, however, would dig deep to win the final two sets and the match, 3-2.

The Hilltoppers won the fourth frame, 25-23, and then the final set by just a pair of points, 15-13.

With the victory, Science Hill has secured its spot in Thursday’s district title match, as well as the upcoming region tournament. West Ridge will face David Crockett for the right to battle with the Hilltoppers.