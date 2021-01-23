Science Hill takes down Union in area’s premiere high school hoops matchup

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Science Hill boys basketball team faced the Union Bears on December 21, and edged out a close 70-67 victory in Big Stone Gap. Since that game, the rematch has been highly-anticipated.

The Hilltoppers won another narrow game against Union back in Johnson City on Saturday, 57-56 the score. Science Hill has now won 11 straight games (18-2, 6-0 Big 7) and is ranked 8th in Tennessee Class-AAA state rankings. Union’s only two losses (8-3, 8-1 Mountain 7) are to the Hilltoppers.

Phenomenal nonconference game at the high school level between @UBearBasketball and @SHToppersATH, definitely two of the best boys team in our area. Check out highlights tonight on News Channel 11 Sports. @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/Vk7f3KAkZh — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) January 24, 2021

Union is battling with Abingdon at the top of the Mountain 7 district in Southwest Virginia, after they split the season series.

Lathen Shingledecker led the way for Science Hill with 15 points, while Keynan Cutlip scored 11 before fouling out in the 4th quarter.

Union’s Alex Rasnick continues to be one of Southwest Virginia’s top scorers, dropping a game-high 22 points in this game. Sean Cusano added 13 and Bradley Bunch had 10.

Watch highlights of the game in the video above!