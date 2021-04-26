Science Hill takes down Dobyns-Bennett Monday in Johnson City, rematch Tuesday in Kingsport

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Check out a recap of Monday’s games covered by News Channel 11 Sports, and watch the highlights in the clip above!

Science Hill beats Dobyns-Bennett, 9-5

The Hilltoppers already locked up the Big 7 conference regular season title, but it doesn’t hurt to add some pad and beat their rivals in the process. Caleb McBride got the job done on the mound, while Nate Conner was among multiple Toppers with an active bat. The Indians tied the game at 4-4 in the top of the 4th inning before Science Hill took the lead back in the bottom half and tacked on three more in the 5th. The two rivals meet again Tuesday in Kingsport.

Lakeway Christian Academy beats Elizabethton, 6-5

Another team that already locked up the regular season conference title is Elizabethton, winning the Three Rivers crown as one of the hottest teams in the area, bringing a 15-9 (11-1 TR) record into the week. The Lakeway Lions took control of this one with an early 2-0 lead in the first inning but the Cyclones matched it in the bottom half. The Lions again took a 5-2 lead but the Cyclones again tied it up, but Lakeway got the final run to take the lead and win in this nonconference matchup.

SOFTBALL

Elizabethton beats Sullivan East, 3-0

A couple 1st inning runs by the Lady Cyclones bats was all pitcher Madisun Pritchard would need, dominating in the circle by allowing no runs in the win. Ember Jensen and Kallista DePrimo came up with RBI singles in the opening frame and sent another run to the plate later on. This is a huge late season matchup in the Three Rivers with Elizabethton (18-5, 10-1 TR) in 1st place and East (15-12, 9-3 TR) in 2nd, with the Lady Cyclones one step closer to winning the conference.