Science Hill takes down Daniel Boone in boys soccer showdown

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Science Hill boys soccer team had high hopes for the 2020 spring season before the coronavirus pandemic prompted it to be canceled. The Hilltoppers are off to a strong start here in 2021.

The Johnson City squad picked up a 2-0 victory over Daniel Boone on Monday afternoon at Hale Stadium. The win bumps their record up to 2-1-1 on the year. Their win came against Tennessee High, the loss against Bearden and the tie against Farragut.

The Trailblazers drop to 1-2 on the year. Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett are the only teams remaining with undefeated conference records, and they square off Tuesday evening in Kingsport.

