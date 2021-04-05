Science Hill takes down Daniel Boone in boys soccer showdown

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Science Hill boys soccer team had high hopes for the 2020 spring season before the coronavirus pandemic prompted it to be canceled. The Hilltoppers are off to a strong start here in 2021.

The Johnson City squad picked up a 2-0 victory over Daniel Boone on Monday afternoon at Hale Stadium. The win bumps their record up to 2-1-1 on the year. Their win came against Tennessee High, the loss against Bearden and the tie against Farragut.

The Trailblazers drop to 1-2 on the year. Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett are the only teams remaining with undefeated conference records, and they square off Tuesday evening in Kingsport.

Check out highlights in the clip above!

You can find Michael Epps on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories