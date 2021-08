TENNESSEE (WATE) — The United States Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona sent a letter to Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn regarding Lee's Executive Order that gives parents the ability to opt their child out of school mask mandates.

In part, Miguel Cardona wrote, "Tennessee’s actions to block school districts from voluntarily adopting science-based strategies for preventing the spread of COVID-19 that are aligned with the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) puts these goals at risk and may infringe upon a school district’s authority to adopt policies to protect students and educators as they develop their safe return to in-person instruction plans required by Federal law."